State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alteryx Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.92.

AYX opened at $35.80 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. Analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

