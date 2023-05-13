State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,633,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.94.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $131.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average is $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

