State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

DISH stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.79.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 1,450,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at $38,673,412.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

