State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Boston Beer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 2,099.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $308.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.09. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.30.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Stories

