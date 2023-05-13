State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,319,000 after purchasing an additional 492,354 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24.2% during the third quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,508.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,508.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $477,409. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

