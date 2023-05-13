State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $165.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

