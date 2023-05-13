State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 109,586 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.80, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,174.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $679,053. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

