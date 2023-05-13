State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $81.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,428.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,195 shares of company stock worth $15,554,152. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

