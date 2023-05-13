State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in THOR Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.11. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

