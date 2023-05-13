State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,811,000 after acquiring an additional 138,970 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 659,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,816,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

CHKP stock opened at $120.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.80. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

