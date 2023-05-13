State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 54,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $49.49 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

