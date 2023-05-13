State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.90 Million Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Syneos Health by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Syneos Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Robert W. Baird downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

