State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.92 Million Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SITC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SITE Centers by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 297,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 226,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

