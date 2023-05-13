State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CATY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,057,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 84,762 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 50,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

CATY opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In related news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

