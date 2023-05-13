State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.03 Million Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 198.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Toast by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toast by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Toast by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 385,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 120,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,613,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,434,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 468,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,269 over the last ninety days. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TOST opened at $19.49 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

