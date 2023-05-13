State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,247 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,712,000 after buying an additional 218,209 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 231,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 3.2 %

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 149.02%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

