State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,925,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,620,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Down 2.7 %

GH stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 145.61% and a negative return on equity of 242.65%. The firm had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

