State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,559,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,552,000 after purchasing an additional 125,113 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 990,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 439,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.0 %

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $78.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $112,623.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 143,642 shares in the company, valued at $12,081,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,995. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.