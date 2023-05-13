State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $64.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Further Reading

