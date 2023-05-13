State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vertiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

VRT stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

