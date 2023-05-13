State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 256.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $863,640.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 918,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $863,640.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 918,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $820,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,568 shares of company stock worth $3,959,236. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 9.4 %

HOOD stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

