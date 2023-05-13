State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.65 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 12,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $3,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CACC opened at $429.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $617.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.96 and its 200-day moving average is $452.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.