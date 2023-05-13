State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,837 shares of company stock worth $9,365,231 over the last three months. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

CHH opened at $121.87 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $133.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.62.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.