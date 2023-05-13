State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

