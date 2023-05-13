State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.08 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 48.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDC. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 122.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

