State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $504,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $696,000.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCID opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 214.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.