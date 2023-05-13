State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $120.46 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

