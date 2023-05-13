State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,048 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after buying an additional 382,944 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 334,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,130,000 after acquiring an additional 239,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after acquiring an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,222,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.86. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

