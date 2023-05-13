State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,821,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,605,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,121,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,426.47 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,135.73 and a 12 month high of $1,560.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,405.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,409.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 63.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

