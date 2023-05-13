State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 445,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after purchasing an additional 321,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 489,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,260,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 124,972 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 943,227 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,978,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015 shares during the period. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

