State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 450 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,684,000 after buying an additional 259,059 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,507,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,215,000 after buying an additional 250,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,295,000 after buying an additional 88,167 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 172.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after buying an additional 777,187 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 497.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,082,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,404,000 after buying an additional 901,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

