State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 460 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HHC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $75.71 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 51,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,832,623.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,063,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,120,222.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,832,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,063,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,120,222.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 136,435 shares of company stock worth $10,193,778. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

