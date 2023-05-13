State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allison Transmission Price Performance

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,233.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.