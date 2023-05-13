State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,805 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,878 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,805 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $24.32 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,525.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,525.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $98,320.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,351.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

