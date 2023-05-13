State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 28,944 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,944 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.12.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,144 shares of company stock valued at $276,605. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.