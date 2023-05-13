State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,040 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at $675,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $418,116. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

