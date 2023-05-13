State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,300 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $201,401,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $36,591,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after purchasing an additional 551,124 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 244.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 357,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,676,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kohl’s Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -444.43%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Stories

