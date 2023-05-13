State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,230 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $34.96 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.