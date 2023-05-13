State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,400 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 335.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Raymond James raised their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

