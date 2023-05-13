State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 640 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $66.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

