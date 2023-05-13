State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,910 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lazard were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,383,000 after purchasing an additional 128,061 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Lazard by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lazard by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after purchasing an additional 150,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Price Performance

Lazard stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

