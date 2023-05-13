State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,465,000 after acquiring an additional 158,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,654,000 after acquiring an additional 446,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 75.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,643 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,154,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,374,000 after acquiring an additional 468,207 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.75. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,438,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,438,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,928 shares of company stock valued at $342,952. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

