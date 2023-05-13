State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NCR were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NCR by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NCR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NCR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NCR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in NCR by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NCR Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NCR opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

