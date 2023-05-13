State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 447.2% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,294 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at $83,108,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,334 shares of company stock worth $23,543,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. CBRE Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $71.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.89% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

