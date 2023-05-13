State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in RingCentral by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

NYSE RNG opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $69.79.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

