State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after buying an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 12.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,107,000 after buying an additional 273,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 388,622 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $55,675.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,026.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $55,675.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,026.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

