State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 218.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,104.29.

Cable One Stock Up 0.4 %

CABO opened at $673.10 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $609.85 and a 12 month high of $1,464.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $681.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $720.30.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 58.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total value of $216,305.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Stories

