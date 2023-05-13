Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 1,238 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.57 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.65 and its 200-day moving average is $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

