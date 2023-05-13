Stifel Nicolaus Lowers CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target to $8.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LAW. Piper Sandler lowered CS Disco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on CS Disco from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of LAW stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.25. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 222.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CS Disco

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.