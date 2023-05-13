Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 234.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SUM opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

